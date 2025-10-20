F-16 Viper Demo Team brings the noise to Pennsylvania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Grayson Reams, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team electrical and environmental systems specialist, places a pilot’s helmet in the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon during an air show at Latrobe, Pennsylvania, June 20, 2025. The team's maintenance specialists ensure the aircraft are safe for their pilots and effective during their performances at more than 20 air shows each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)