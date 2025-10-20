F-16 Viper Demo Team brings the noise to Pennsylvania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, opens the canopy of a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon after flying during an air show at Latrobe, Pennsylvania, June 20, 2025. The demonstration team is dedicated to showcasing the power and precision of the F-16 and the professionalism of U.S. Airmen to inspire enthusiasm for military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)