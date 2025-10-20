F-16 Viper Demo Team brings the noise to Pennsylvania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon is prepared for launch during an air show at Latrobe, Pennsylvania, June 20, 2025. The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at over 20 air shows annually, demonstrating the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force F-16 and the Airmen who operate and maintain them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)