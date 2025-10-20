A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon is prepared for launch during an air show at Latrobe, Pennsylvania, June 20, 2025. The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at over 20 air shows annually, demonstrating the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force F-16 and the Airmen who operate and maintain them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2025 11:17
|Photo ID:
|9368942
|VIRIN:
|250620-F-VV695-1114
|Resolution:
|5757x3830
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-16 Viper Demo Team brings the noise to Pennsylvania [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.