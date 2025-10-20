F-16 Viper Demo Team brings the noise to Pennsylvania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Grayson Reams, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team electrical and environmental systems specialist, greets young aviation enthusiasts after a demonstration during an air show at Latrobe, Pennsylvania, June 21, 2025. The team interacts with spectators at every air show to answer questions and inspire enthusiasm for military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)