    F-16 Viper Demo Team brings the noise to Pennsylvania [Image 12 of 17]

    F-16 Viper Demo Team brings the noise to Pennsylvania

    LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Grayson Reams, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team electrical and environmental systems specialist, greets young aviation enthusiasts after a demonstration during an air show at Latrobe, Pennsylvania, June 21, 2025. The team interacts with spectators at every air show to answer questions and inspire enthusiasm for military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.24.2025 11:17
    Photo ID: 9368952
    VIRIN: 250621-F-VV695-2042
    Resolution: 5703x3794
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Viper Demo Team
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
    Veterans
    air show
    Oath of enlistment

