F-16 Viper Demo Team brings the noise to Pennsylvania

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon during an air show at Latrobe, Pennsylvania, June 21, 2025. The F-16, a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, demonstrates its versatility through dynamic aerial demonstrations across the U.S. and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2025 11:17
|Photo ID:
|9368947
|VIRIN:
|250621-F-VV695-2447
|Resolution:
|2089x1390
|Size:
|471.41 KB
|Location:
|LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
