F-16 Viper Demo Team brings the noise to Pennsylvania

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eli Sanchez, right, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team crew chief, demonstrates his performance show launch to a spectator during an air show at Latrobe, Pennsylvania, June 21, 2025. The team engages with the audience at every show to help connect the thrilling aerial demonstration to the dedicated U.S. Airmen who operate and maintain the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2025 11:17
|Photo ID:
|9368953
|VIRIN:
|250621-F-VV695-2203
|Resolution:
|5447x3624
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
