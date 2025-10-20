F-16 Viper Demo Team brings the noise to Pennsylvania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, middle, welcomes new members of the U.S. military after conducting an oath of enlistment during an air show at Latrobe, Pennsylvania, June 20, 2025. The team performs at over 20 air shows annually, often engaging with the local community to inspire future generations of service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)