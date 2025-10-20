Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Viper Demo Team brings the noise to Pennsylvania [Image 2 of 17]

    F-16 Viper Demo Team brings the noise to Pennsylvania

    LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, taxis past cheering spectators during an air show at Latrobe, Pennsylvania, June 20, 2025. The team travels nationally and abroad, frequently engaging with media and the local community, to showcase the F-16's combat capabilities and highlight the expertise of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Viper Demo Team
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
    Veterans
    air show
    Oath of enlistment

