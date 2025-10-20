F-16 Viper Demo Team brings the noise to Pennsylvania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, taxis past cheering spectators during an air show at Latrobe, Pennsylvania, June 20, 2025. The team travels nationally and abroad, frequently engaging with media and the local community, to showcase the F-16's combat capabilities and highlight the expertise of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)