A large crowd attends an air show featuring the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at Latrobe, Pennsylvania, June 21, 2025. The team's performances reach millions of spectators worldwide, showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the professional and technical excellence of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2025 11:17
|Photo ID:
|9368955
|VIRIN:
|250621-F-VV695-2177
|Resolution:
|5672x3774
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
This work, F-16 Viper Demo Team brings the noise to Pennsylvania [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.