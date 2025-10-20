Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Viper Demo Team brings the noise to Pennsylvania [Image 9 of 17]

    F-16 Viper Demo Team brings the noise to Pennsylvania

    LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon during an air show at Latrobe, Pennsylvania, June 21, 2025. The F-16, a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, demonstrates its versatility through dynamic aerial demonstrations at air shows across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.24.2025 11:17
    Photo ID: 9368948
    VIRIN: 250621-F-VV695-2474
    Resolution: 2120x1411
    Size: 437.68 KB
    Location: LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Viper Demo Team
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
    Veterans
    air show
    Oath of enlistment

