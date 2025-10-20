F-16 Viper Demo Team brings the noise to Pennsylvania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Canadian Armed Forces Snowbirds fly CT-114 Tutors in formation during an air show at Latrobe, Pennsylvania, June 20, 2025. The team's performances reach millions of spectators worldwide, showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the professional and technical excellence of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)