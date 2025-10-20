F-16 Viper Demo Team brings the noise to Pennsylvania

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, prepares a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon for takeoff during an air show at Latrobe, Pennsylvania, June 20, 2025. The F-16, a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, demonstrates its versatility through dynamic aerial demonstrations across the U.S. and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
