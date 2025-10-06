Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion

A photo of the U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team is signed by the team at the TBM Avenger Reunion air show at Peru, Illinois, May 15, 2025. The team's mission is to demonstrate the aerial capabilities of the U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, the expertise of its maintenance professionals and promote enthusiasm for military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
