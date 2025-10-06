From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Grayson Reams, Tech. Sgt. Josh Butcher and Senior Airman Eli Sanchez, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team electrical and environmental specialist, non-commissioned officer in charge, and crew chief, pose for a photo at the TBM Avenger Reunion air show at Peru, Illinois, May 16, 2025. The team engages with spectators at every air show, connecting the aerial demonstration to the U.S. Airmen who operate and maintain the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 15:12
|Photo ID:
|9357313
|VIRIN:
|250516-F-VV695-1948
|Resolution:
|4432x2949
|Size:
|811.04 KB
|Location:
|PERU, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.