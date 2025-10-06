Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Grayson Reams, Tech. Sgt. Josh Butcher and Senior Airman Eli Sanchez, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team electrical and environmental specialist, non-commissioned officer in charge, and crew chief, pose for a photo at the TBM Avenger Reunion air show at Peru, Illinois, May 16, 2025. The team engages with spectators at every air show, connecting the aerial demonstration to the U.S. Airmen who operate and maintain the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)