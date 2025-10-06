Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion [Image 3 of 16]

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, greets his team from the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon after landing at Peoria, Illinois, May 14, 2025. The team's performances reach millions of spectators worldwide, showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the professional and technical excellence of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 15:12
    Photo ID: 9357303
    VIRIN: 250514-F-VV695-1076
    Resolution: 5405x3596
    Size: 918.32 KB
    Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16C Fighting Falcon
    F-16 Viper Demo Team
    TBM-3 Avenger
    TBM Avenger Reunion

