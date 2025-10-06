Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, greets his team from the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon after landing at Peoria, Illinois, May 14, 2025. The team's performances reach millions of spectators worldwide, showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the professional and technical excellence of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)