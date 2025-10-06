Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs an aerial demonstration in an F-16C Fighting Falcon during the TBM Avenger Reunion air show at Peru, Illinois, May 17, 2025. The flight demonstration highlights the versatility of the F-16, a multi-role fighter aircraft proficient in both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
