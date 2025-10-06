Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

First responders observe the U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon demonstration during the TBM Avenger Reunion air show at Peru, Illinois, May 17, 2025. The demonstration team is dedicated to showcasing the power and precision of the F-16 and the professionalism of U.S. Airmen to inspire enthusiasm for military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)