Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion

Commemorative Air Force TBM-3 Avengers are parked together at the TBM Avenger Reunion air show at Peru, Illinois, May 15, 2025. The air show showcased a range of military aircraft such as the TBM-3 Avenger, P-51 Mustang, and U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon, showcasing the evolution of U.S. military aviation and the dedication of service members throughout the ages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)