Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jim Korber, Commemorative Air Force TBM-3 Avenger pilot, prepares his aircraft for takeoff at the TBM Avenger Reunion air show at Peru, Illinois, May 17, 2025. The show hosted U.S. military aircraft from the past and present, showcasing the evolution of airpower and the dedication of U.S. service members throughout the ages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)