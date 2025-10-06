Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, top, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, and Bruce “Doc” Winters, Air Force Heritage Flight pilot, perform a split break in a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon and P-51 Mustang during the TBM Avenger Reunion air show at Peru, Illinois, May 17, 2025. The team participates in heritage flights with legacy aircraft to demonstrate the evolution of airpower and the dedication of U.S. Airmen throughout the ages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)