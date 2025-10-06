Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion [Image 2 of 16]

    Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, taxis after landing at Peoria, Illinois, May 14, 2025. The demonstration team performs at more than 20 shows each year, traveling across the country and abroad to demonstrate the F-16's combat capabilities and the professionalism and technical expertise of the U.S. Airmen who keep it flying for spectators worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    This work, Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16C Fighting Falcon
    F-16 Viper Demo Team
    TBM-3 Avenger
    TBM Avenger Reunion

