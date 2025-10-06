Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, taxis after landing at Peoria, Illinois, May 14, 2025. The demonstration team performs at more than 20 shows each year, traveling across the country and abroad to demonstrate the F-16's combat capabilities and the professionalism and technical expertise of the U.S. Airmen who keep it flying for spectators worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)