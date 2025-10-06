U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, taxis after landing at Peoria, Illinois, May 14, 2025. The demonstration team performs at more than 20 shows each year, traveling across the country and abroad to demonstrate the F-16's combat capabilities and the professionalism and technical expertise of the U.S. Airmen who keep it flying for spectators worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 15:12
|Photo ID:
|9357299
|VIRIN:
|250514-F-VV695-1009
|Resolution:
|4557x3032
|Size:
|807.81 KB
|Location:
|PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.