Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team is parked after landing at Peoria, Illinois, May 14, 2025. The team's maintenance specialists ensure the aircraft are safe for their pilots and effective during their performances at more than 20 air shows each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)