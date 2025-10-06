Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dennis Znaniecki, left, and Phill Valley, Peru Veterans Memorial and American Legion Post 375 members, salute U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, during a heritage formation flight at Peru, Illinois, May 17, 2025. Hiester presents his patches to a U.S. veteran after every performance, ensuring the legacy of service members past and present are never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)