Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion

Dennis Znaniecki, left, and Phill Valley, Peru Veterans Memorial and American Legion Post 375 members, salute U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, during a heritage formation flight at Peru, Illinois, May 17, 2025. Hiester presents his patches to a U.S. veteran after every performance, ensuring the legacy of service members past and present are never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 15:12
|Photo ID:
|9357317
|VIRIN:
|250517-F-VV695-1447
|Resolution:
|7063x4709
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|PERU, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
