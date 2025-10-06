Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs an aerial demonstration in an F-16C Fighting Falcon during the TBM Avenger Reunion air show at Peru, Illinois, May 17, 2025. The F-16, a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, demonstrates its versatility through dynamic aerial demonstrations across the U.S. and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 15:12
|Photo ID:
|9357314
|VIRIN:
|250517-F-VV695-1296
|Resolution:
|5533x3689
|Size:
|887.07 KB
|Location:
|PERU, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
