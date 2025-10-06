Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, conducts an educational tour of a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon for elementary school students at Peoria, Illinois, May 14, 2025. The team engages with the community at every air show, connecting the thrilling aerial demonstrations to the U.S. Airmen who operate and maintain the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)