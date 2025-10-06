U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Grayson Reams, right, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team electrical and environmental systems specialist, marshals Capt. Mitchell “Shadow” King, F-16 VDT support pilot, after landing at Peoria, Illinois, May 14, 2025. The team performs at more than 20 air shows each year, traveling across the U.S. and abroad to demonstrate the F-16's combat capabilities and the expertise of the U.S. Airmen who keep it flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 15:12
|Photo ID:
|9357298
|VIRIN:
|250514-F-VV695-1065
|Resolution:
|5866x3903
|Size:
|874.31 KB
|Location:
|PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.