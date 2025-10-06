Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Grayson Reams, right, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team electrical and environmental systems specialist, marshals Capt. Mitchell “Shadow” King, F-16 VDT support pilot, after landing at Peoria, Illinois, May 14, 2025. The team performs at more than 20 air shows each year, traveling across the U.S. and abroad to demonstrate the F-16's combat capabilities and the expertise of the U.S. Airmen who keep it flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)