    Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion [Image 1 of 16]

    Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Grayson Reams, right, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team electrical and environmental systems specialist, marshals Capt. Mitchell “Shadow” King, F-16 VDT support pilot, after landing at Peoria, Illinois, May 14, 2025. The team performs at more than 20 air shows each year, traveling across the U.S. and abroad to demonstrate the F-16's combat capabilities and the expertise of the U.S. Airmen who keep it flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 15:12
    Photo ID: 9357298
    VIRIN: 250514-F-VV695-1065
    Resolution: 5866x3903
    Size: 874.31 KB
    Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion
    F-16C Fighting Falcon
    F-16 Viper Demo Team
    TBM-3 Avenger
    TBM Avenger Reunion

