Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion

Commemorative Air Force TBM-3 Avengers are parked together at the TBM Avenger Reunion air show at Peru, Illinois, May 15, 2025. The show celebrated U.S. military aviation history with displays of aircraft from different eras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 15:12
|Photo ID:
|9357305
|VIRIN:
|250515-F-VV695-1991
|Resolution:
|5608x3731
|Size:
|905.88 KB
|Location:
|PERU, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
