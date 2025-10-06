Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion

    Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion

    PERU, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    Commemorative Air Force TBM-3 Avengers are parked together at the TBM Avenger Reunion air show at Peru, Illinois, May 15, 2025. The show celebrated U.S. military aviation history with displays of aircraft from different eras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 15:12
    Location: PERU, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion
    TAGS

    F-16C Fighting Falcon
    F-16 Viper Demo Team
    TBM-3 Avenger
    TBM Avenger Reunion

