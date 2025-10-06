Viper Demo Team salutes military aviation heritage at TBM Avenger Reunion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commemorative Air Force TBM-3 Avengers are parked together at the TBM Avenger Reunion air show at Peru, Illinois, May 15, 2025. The show celebrated U.S. military aviation history with displays of aircraft from different eras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)