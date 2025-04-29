Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW prepares for first complex, joint and combined IRON RADR exercise at Osan AB [Image 24 of 24]

    51st FW prepares for first complex, joint and combined IRON RADR exercise at Osan AB

    OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members of the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron place a cargo container in a berm ditch during IRON RADR at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2025. The IRON RADR exercise included preparing and burying expedient shelters while teams of U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, ROK Air Force and ROK Army engineers completed rapid airfield damage repair operations and simultaneously responded to several simulated attack scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 21:45
    Photo ID: 9009277
    VIRIN: 250424-F-BG083-1479
    Resolution: 5866x3916
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st FW prepares for first complex, joint and combined IRON RADR exercise at Osan AB [Image 24 of 24], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    51st FW prepares for first complex, joint and combined IRON RADR exercise at Osan AB

    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Civil Engineer Squadron
    rapid airfield damage repair
    11th Engineering Battalion
    expedient shelters

