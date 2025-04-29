51st FW prepares for first complex, joint and combined IRON RADR exercise at Osan AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron place a cargo container in a berm ditch during IRON RADR at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2025. The IRON RADR exercise included preparing and burying expedient shelters while teams of U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, ROK Air Force and ROK Army engineers completed rapid airfield damage repair operations and simultaneously responded to several simulated attack scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)