Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities [Image 16 of 24]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities

    OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight, cut demolition wire for dynamite, TNT and C4 explosives at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2025. The EOD Airmen safely rigged explosives to create multiple craters ahead of the first complex, joint and combined IRON RADR exercise at Osan AB. Rapid airfield damage repair is a process for repairing structural damage on airfields to restore combat airpower generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 21:45
    Photo ID: 9009269
    VIRIN: 250418-F-BG083-1010
    Resolution: 5977x3990
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities [Image 24 of 24], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities
    51st FW prepares for first complex, joint and combined IRON RADR exercise at Osan AB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Civil Engineer Squadron
    rapid airfield damage repair
    11th Engineering Battalion
    expedient shelters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download