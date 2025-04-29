Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight, cut demolition wire for dynamite, TNT and C4 explosives at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2025. The EOD Airmen safely rigged explosives to create multiple craters ahead of the first complex, joint and combined IRON RADR exercise at Osan AB. Rapid airfield damage repair is a process for repairing structural damage on airfields to restore combat airpower generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)