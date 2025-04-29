Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, and Republic of Korea Air Force participate in a rapid airfield damage repair familiarization training for the first complex, joint and combined IRON RADR exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 14, 2025. The goal of IRON RADR was to test, evaluate and prepare joint and allied engineers to respond to simulated threats during repair operations; increasing survivability against continued air and ground attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)