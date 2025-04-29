Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities

Members of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Republic of Korea Air Force and ROK Army level the dirt recently packed into a large crater in an airfield pad during IRON RADR at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2025. IRON RADR is the first complex, joint and combined exercise on Osan AB that tests, evaluates and prepares civil engineers to safely conduct rapid airfield damage repair operations in a simulated contingency environment. One large and six small craters were repaired in less than eight hours; enhancing the U.S.-ROK partnership, ‘Fight Tonight’ mission capabilities, and interoperability for contingency operating bases across the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 21:45
|Photo ID:
|9009276
|VIRIN:
|250424-F-BG083-1625
|Resolution:
|5794x3868
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
