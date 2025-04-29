Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron roll freshly poured asphalt on an airfield pad during a rapid airfield damage repair training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 3, 2025. The hands-on training prepared Airmen, Soldiers, and ROK engineers stationed at contingency operating bases across the Korean peninsula to conduct RADR operations during IRON RADR. IRON RADR is the first complex, joint and combined exercise on Osan AB that tests, evaluates and prepares civil engineers to safely conduct RADR operations in a simulated contingency environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)