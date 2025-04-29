Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities [Image 11 of 24]

    Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities

    OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Service members assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron roll freshly poured asphalt on an airfield pad during a rapid airfield damage repair training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 3, 2025. The hands-on training prepared Airmen, Soldiers, and ROK engineers stationed at contingency operating bases across the Korean peninsula to conduct RADR operations during IRON RADR. IRON RADR is the first complex, joint and combined exercise on Osan AB that tests, evaluates and prepares civil engineers to safely conduct RADR operations in a simulated contingency environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 21:45
    Photo ID: 9009264
    VIRIN: 250403-F-BG083-1146
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities [Image 24 of 24], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    51st FW prepares for first complex, joint and combined IRON RADR exercise at Osan AB

    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Civil Engineer Squadron
    rapid airfield damage repair
    11th Engineering Battalion
    expedient shelters

