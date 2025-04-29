Service members assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron roll freshly poured asphalt on an airfield pad during a rapid airfield damage repair training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 3, 2025. The hands-on training prepared Airmen, Soldiers, and ROK engineers stationed at contingency operating bases across the Korean peninsula to conduct RADR operations during IRON RADR. IRON RADR is the first complex, joint and combined exercise on Osan AB that tests, evaluates and prepares civil engineers to safely conduct RADR operations in a simulated contingency environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 21:45
|Photo ID:
|9009264
|VIRIN:
|250403-F-BG083-1146
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities [Image 24 of 24], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.