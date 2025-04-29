Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, and Republic of Korea Air Force participate in a hands-on rapid airfield damage repair familiarization training hosted by the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 14, 2025. RADR is a process for repairing structural damage on airfields to restore combat airpower generation. The training allowed engineers assigned to contingency operating bases across the Korean peninsula to learn the RADR process and use heavy equipment to accomplish each step of the RADR mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)