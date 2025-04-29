Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gerardo Perez, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, carefully creates a charge hole in a C4, TNT, and dynamite ordnance at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2025. Several explosives were placed in concrete and asphalt holes, creating a realistically damaged airfield for the first complex, joint and combined IRON RADR exercise. The rapid airfield damage repair mission encompasses advanced pavement repair techniques and strategies that support airfield operations in degraded and contingency conditions, allowing swift restoration of combat airpower generation capabilities no matter the warfighting landscape. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)