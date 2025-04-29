Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities

Members of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and Republic of Korea Air Force score and cut around the ground upheaval of a small crater in a concrete airfield pad during IRON RADR at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2025. Phases in the rapid airfield damage repair process include debris removal, upheaval marking, pavement cutting, excavating, flowable fill, rapid setting, and curing time. The goal of the IRON RADR exercise was to test, evaluate, and prepare civil engineers to safely conduct RADR operations in a simulated contingency environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
