Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities

Members of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Republic of Korea Army, and ROK Air Force exit a berm ditch after a simulated air attack during exercise IRON RADR at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2025. Rapid airfield damage repair is a process for repairing structural damage on airfields to restore combat airpower generation. The team of civil engineers, logistics technicians, vehicle maintainers, explosive ordnance technicians and emergency medical responders worked together to repair craters in a damaged airfield pad enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership and displaying interoperability in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 21:45
|Photo ID:
|9009275
|VIRIN:
|250424-F-BG083-1245
|Resolution:
|5715x3815
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
