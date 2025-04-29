Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John McCardy, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment supervisor, left, and Senior Airman Jose McRae, 51st CES heavy equipment journeyman, drill a hole into an asphalt airfield pad at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 16, 2025. After six holes were drilled, Airmen from the explosive ordnance disposal flight packed the holes with dynamite, TNT and C4 explosives, ultimately blasting small craters that mimic damage from ballistic and airfield penetrator missiles. The craters were restored during the first complex, joint and combined IRON RADR exercise to test, evaluate and prepare civil engineers to safely conduct rapid airfield damage repair operations in a simulated contingency environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)