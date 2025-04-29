Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities

Members of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army pour and level asphalt into a small crater during a rapid airfield damage repair training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 3, 2025. The RADR mission encompasses advanced pavement repair techniques and strategies that support airfield operations in degraded and contingency conditions, allowing swift restoration of combat airpower generation capabilities no matter the warfighting landscape. This training was hosted prior to IRON RADR, the first complex, joint and combined exercise to test, evaluate and prepare civil engineers to safely conduct RADR operations in a simulated contingency environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 21:45
|Photo ID:
|9009265
|VIRIN:
|250403-F-BG083-1124
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
