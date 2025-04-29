Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and Republic of Korea Air Force examine small craters and foreign object debris created by the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight during a joint and combined EOD training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2025. The training created an instructional and hands-on environment to learn and execute tactics, techniques, and procedures when creating explosive ordnances. The detonations prepared during the training laid the realistic foundation needed for a complex rapid airfield damage repair exercise called IRON RADR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)