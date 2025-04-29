Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron aims at simulated enemies ambushing the airfield during IRON RADR at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2025. During the exercise, security forces Airmen coordinated simulated air to ground attacks using small unmanned aerial systems, provided perimeter security for rapid airfield damage repair teams, and engaged in simulated ground attacks. The goal of IRON RADR was to test, evaluate, and prepare joint and allied engineers to protect themselves from simulated threats during repair operations; increasing survivability of RADR teams and allowing timely completion of airfield restorations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)