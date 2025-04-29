Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities

Members of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Republic of Korea Air Force and ROK Army loosen rock material in a large crater during IRON RADR at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2025. During the exercise, one large and six small craters were restored using legacy and rapid airfield damage repair techniques. IRON RADR is the first complex, joint and combined exercise on Osan AB that tests, evaluates and prepares civil engineers to safely conduct RADR operations in a simulated contingency environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 21:45
|Photo ID:
|9009272
|VIRIN:
|250424-F-BG083-1100
|Resolution:
|5802x3873
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
