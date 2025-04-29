Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John McCardy, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment supervisor, left, and Senior Airman Jose McRae, 51st CES heavy equipment journeyman, prepare to drill a hole into an asphalt airfield pad at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 16, 2025. A total of six holes were drilled into asphalt and concrete airfield pads, making room for the 51st CES explosive ordnance Airmen to create small craters with ground upheaval. These preparatory operations laid the realistic foundation for the first complex, joint and combined IRON RADR exercise to test, evaluate, and prepare engineers to safely conduct rapid airfield damage repair operations in a simulated contingency environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)