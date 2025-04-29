Osan’s first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight set off several explosions on a controlled airfield pad in preparation for the first complex, joint and combined IRON RADR exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2025. Rapid airfield damage repair is a process for repairing structural damage on airfields to restore combat airpower generation. The contributions of the EOD Airmen enhanced the realism and complexity of IRON RADR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)