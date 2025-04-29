U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight set off several explosions on a controlled airfield pad in preparation for the first complex, joint and combined IRON RADR exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2025. Rapid airfield damage repair is a process for repairing structural damage on airfields to restore combat airpower generation. The contributions of the EOD Airmen enhanced the realism and complexity of IRON RADR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 21:45
|Photo ID:
|9009267
|VIRIN:
|250418-F-BG083-1058
|Resolution:
|2788x1861
|Size:
|923.99 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan's first joint, combined IRON RADR exercise improves airfield restoration capabilities [Image 24 of 24], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS