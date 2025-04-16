Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Lt. Col. Lance Frail, Command Sgt. Maj. Chad McDannald, Sgt. 1st Class Britt Talley, and Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Brady Lanoue stand during Talley’s retirement ceremony April 18 at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. The ceremony celebrated Talley’s 31 years of dedicated service to the Illinois Army National Guard.

(U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)