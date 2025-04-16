Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service [Image 12 of 23]

    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Sgt. 1st Class Britt Talley presents a bouquet of roses and dog tags to family members during his retirement ceremony April 18 at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. The gesture honored the love and support his family provided throughout his 31-year military career.
    (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 19:36
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service [Image 23 of 23], by 2LT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

