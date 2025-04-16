Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Britt Talley presents a bouquet of roses and dog tags to family members during his retirement ceremony April 18 at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. The gesture honored the love and support his family provided throughout his 31-year military career.

(U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)