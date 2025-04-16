Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Britt Talley delivers his remarks during his retirement ceremony April 18 at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. Talley reflected on his 31-year career with the Illinois Army National Guard, sharing gratitude for his family, colleagues, and the Soldiers he served alongside.

(U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)