Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers attend the retirement ceremony for Sgt. 1st Class Britt Talley April 18 at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. The ceremony honored Talley’s 31 years of dedicated service to the state and nation. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)