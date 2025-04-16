Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Britt Talley shares a laugh while opening a gift during his retirement ceremony April 18 at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. The celebration marked the end of Talley’s 31-year career with the Illinois Army National Guard and included reflections, tokens of appreciation, and heartfelt farewells.

(U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)