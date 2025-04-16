Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service [Image 9 of 23]

    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Maj. Chad McDannald, command sergeant major of the Illinois Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion, presents Sgt. 1st Class Britt Talley with a custom retirement plaque during Talley’s retirement ceremony April 18 at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. The plaque commemorates Talley’s 31 years of honorable service. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 19:36
    Photo ID: 8982781
    VIRIN: 250418-A-XJ169-7300
    Resolution: 6010x4131
    Size: 9.32 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

