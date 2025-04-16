Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Valerie L. Talley, wife of Sgt. 1st Class Britt Talley, smiles while holding a rose during her husband’s retirement ceremony April 18 at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. The ceremony celebrated Talley’s 31 years of service with the Illinois Army National Guard and honored the unwavering support of his family.

(U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)